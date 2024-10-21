Advertisement

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on winning the 23 local government chairmanship and 255 councilorship seats in the state elections held on Saturday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Abbas also extended his warm congratulations to the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, on the party’s victory.

The Chairman of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM), Hajara Mohammed, announced that the APC won all 23 chairmanship and 255 councilorship seats at the polls.

During a press conference, she said, “The electoral officers and returning officers have filed their reports, and at the end of the exercise, the APC won the 23 chairmanship positions and 255 councilorship seats in the state.

“The 23 returning officers in the local government areas and 255 ward returning officers submitted their results by the law alongside the presiding officers. By the power vested in the commission, I now confirm the results earlier collected and returned by the returning officers.”

Among the newly elected 23 LG chairmen is Engr Jamil Ahmad Muhammad, a former deputy chief of staff to the speaker of administration who was elected as the chairman of Zaria Local Government.

The speaker, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, wished the newly elected chairmen a successful tenure and challenged them to bring development to the grassroots.