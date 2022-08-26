The Kaduna South (Zone 3) Zonal Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Hon. Racheal Averik, has felicitated with the Kaduna State deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, on the occasion her 56th birthday anniversary on August 26, 2022.

In a statement she personally signed and issued to journalists in Kaduna on Friday, Averik said that Dr. Balarabe’s life underscored the importance of professionalism, vision, tenacity, courage and wisdom in leadership.

She said the attributes had propelled the deputy governor’s for outstanding success that she’s recording in every role she’s playing in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The zonal APC woman leader noted that words may fail her if she has to describe the personality and leadership style of Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

“Today I am registering my sincere appreciation to God Almighty for adding another successful year to my principal as well as my mother, my mentor, my leader and a rare gem, Her Excellency Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the deputy governor Kaduna State.

“Words may fail me if I am to describe your personality to the world, your style of leadership, your love for humanity, your contribution in building a better Kaduna State and our nation Nigeria as well as human development can never be overemphasised.

“Your love for the youths and women is undisputable which I can attest to, looking at your passion for the growth of women and youths in our beloved State of Kaduna.

“I want to, on behalf of myself, and the entire women of Zone 3, appreciate your efforts toward uniting and promoting women and youths inclusion in politics. I will forever be grateful to God for preserving your life and adding another year unto your years,” she said.

Averik, therefore, prayed to God to release sufficient grace and mercy upon the deputy governor’s life, secure more opportunities, positions to continue with her good works for humanity.