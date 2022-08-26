Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) has distributed relief materials to victims of flood and fire disasters and other vulnerable people in the state.

The executive secretary (ES) of the agency, Muhammed Mu’azu Mukkadas, who supervised the distribution at the state’s office in Kaduna, said the gesture is in line with the core value of the agency which is saddled with the responsibility of providing relief to vulnerable people and those affected by any form of disaster in Kaduna State.

He said, “I am directed by the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to provide these livelihood items to the less privileged and vulnerable people with the view to rebuild your resilience and increase your capacity to cope with any emergency due to your vulnerability.”

In an interaction with journalists after the event, the director of Relief Natural Disaster Management (RNDM), Alhaji Ya’u Abdulahi Mahmood, said the agency shortlisted the beneficiaries based on the record they have from the different IDPs across Kaduna State.

Ya’u said, “The agency is established to meet the needs of victims. In this programme we have victims of fire, flood and some of our beneficiaries are victims of insurgency whose properties were carried away by unknown gunmen and they need to start their lives again. So, we decided to make them happy as they reunite with their families.

“The women are mostly victims of fire incidence, so we gave them a grinding machine to help them and their families, while the other batch are those young guys that most of them lost their parents to insurgency. So, we decided to help them with the machines so that when they are through learning their work they can be able to make ends meet. The beneficiaries were selected based on our record on IDPs, especially from Chikun, Igabi, Birnin-Gwari and other local government areas. So, we are able to assist about 15 vulnerable persons today.”

One of the beneficiaries of the welding machines, Hamza Idris, from Panteka Market, appreciated the agency for its kind gesture, adding that the machine has given him new hope.

Another beneficiary of a grinding engine, Safiya Ahmed, said, “I cannot thank the government enough. Life has been very challenging for me as a result of the insecurity challenges ravaging the state but this engine has brought me succour and I will ensure I use it judiciously to make ends meet.” Other items distributed to beneficiaries include motorcycles and vulcanizing machines.