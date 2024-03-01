Members of the Hunters and Forest Security Service in Kebbi State have apprehended two persons for vandalizing electricity equipment in the state.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in his office before handing them over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the state commander, Ambassador Musa Hussaini Rambo, said one Awwalu Musawas was arrested after he climbed an electric pole at Adamu Liba’s residence in Birnin Kebbi metropolis and cut the armoured cable.

Rambo said the suspect was arrested at Gwadangaji Area of Birnin Kebbi Metropolis as he attempted to sell it to one Labaran Umar.

He said a kilo of the cable was usually sold at N5,000 by the vandals while the buyers in turn sold it at a higher price, an activity he described as being responsible for the perennial outages in the state capital.

The commander said the service would redouble its efforts in fighting such criminality across the state because it was direct sabotage to the good works of Governor Nasir Idris in his relentless strides of bringing unrivalled developments to his people. He assured of more synergy with other security outfits to secure the state.

While speaking to journalists during separate confessions to the crime, Awwalu Musa said he regretted his actions that was caused by lack of means to feed his family, while Labaran Umar claimed it was his first time of buying stolen goods.