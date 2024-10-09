England captain Harry Kane does not have a structural injury and will remain with the national team for their Nations League fixtures, Bayern Munich have confirmed, but the star striker trained alone at the country’s St. George’s Park base on Tuesday.

England will host Greece at Wembley Stadium on Thursday in the Nations League, and face Finland three days later.

England said the striker was “working indoors on an individualised programme” after he underwent tests on Monday.

However, England’s FA said Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo and Morgan Gibbs-White will miss the games against Greece and Finland through injury.

Kane, who has scored 10 goals in eight games across all competitions for the Bundesliga club this season, was competing for a ball when he clashed with an Eintracht Frankfurt player and collapsed to the ground grimacing in pain.

Bayern physios could be seen treating his right leg before he was taken off in the second half of the 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend.

Bayern said Kane travelled directly from Frankfurt to England on Monday and the FA medical staff examined the 31-year-old on arrival.

“All-clear for Harry Kane,” Bayern said in a statement.

“The examination by the England football team medical staff has shown that Harry Kane does not have a structural injury.

“The FC Bayern striker, who was substituted in the Bundesliga match at Eintracht Frankfurt … will therefore remain with the England squad for the upcoming internationals.”