Emerging artiste Cherry Entarfield, also known as Cherry Ozoalor, has launched her inaugural single, “Come In,” marking her entry into the music scene.

The track encapsulates a mix of love, ambition, and self-discovery, combining original African music elements with hip-hop influences. Through “Come In,” Cherry explores themes close to her heart, revealing vulnerability while narrating her journey of understanding love and the pursuit of personal goals.

The chorus of the song resonates with sentiments of love and insecurity, inviting introspection: “Tell me what you want to do when you come into my place, my heart is on the road, my vibe is on the verge, my skin you like to touch, my demons can you ball.” These lyrics portray Cherry’s willingness to expose her vulnerabilities while seeking acceptance.

The verses highlight Cherry’s achievements, from entrepreneurial endeavours to academic pursuits, and her distinctive dance style known as “Brezking,” which gained attention online. Overcoming rejection, she secured her first acting role in the series “House Help” by Sceneone Productions, marking a significant milestone in her entertainment career.

During her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) period coinciding with her father’s passing in 2019, Cherry displayed resilience in facing challenges. Amid financial constraints during the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020, she found a creative solution by crafting Gold Teeth Grillz for musicians, supporting her musical aspirations.

Cherry’s upbringing in Enugu, within a devout Catholic family led by her prayerful mother, laid the groundwork for her artistic journey. Inspired by motivational and business-oriented books introduced by her father during her formative years, Cherry developed her creativity and intellectual curiosity. Dance became a pivotal aspect of her life, starting from her primary school days to becoming a dance group leader in secondary school.

Post-secondary education, Cherry initially faced skepticism from her mother about pursuing a music career, whereas her father advocated for dentistry. Nevertheless, she followed her father’s advice and pursued Dentistry.

Influenced by global icons like Angelique Kidjo, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Cardi B, and Jay-Z, Cherry envisions collaborations with artists such as Kizz Daniel, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Ayra Starr.

“Come In” signifies not only Cherry Entarfield’s debut single but also serves as an introduction to her distinct musical style, blending highlife rhythms with the vibrant energy of hip-hop, making a noteworthy contribution to contemporary African music.