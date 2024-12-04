The Kano State House of Assembly has commenced move to repeal the State Fire Service Directorate Edict No 17 of 1970 to insert a section on regulation, indiscriminate and rampant sale of cooking gas within Kano metropolis.

This was sequel to a report presentation by the standing committee on special duties in respect to investigation on the sale of cooking gas within residential areas during the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Ismail Falgore.

Presenting the report, the committee’s chairman who is also the member representing Gezawa constituency, Abdullahi Yahaya, said that the Kano State Fire Service Directorate reported about 475 illegal cooking gas premises after engaging with relevant stakeholders within the state.

He also added that statistics available from the state chapter of the Nigerian Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NRDPRA) showed that there are 234 unlicensed natural gas retailers in the state.

According to him, the investigation was carried out following a motion moved by a member representing Kiru constituency, Hon. Tasiu Abubakar on the hazards the sale of the product within the metropolitan constitute to general safety and the need to provide a clear regulatory guideline to safeguard lives and properties from potential disasters.

While lamenting on the increase in the number of the uncertified marketers of the product, the committee chairman said the findings are limited to Kano metropolitan, with few of the retailers registered with NMDPRA, and that these retailers also lack training to enhance their businesses.

The committee however recommended that the state government should provide a permanent site for gas marketers at the six entrances of Kano metropolitan, just like the GSM and Pharmaceutical sellers who are in a designated location.

“The six sites shall be sited at Hadeja Road, Maiduguri Road, Zaria Road, Madobi Road, Gwarzo Road and Katsina Road”.

Meanwhile, following the adoption of the report by the House, mover of the motion, Hon. Abubakar sought the support of lawmakers to repeal the Fire Agency Edict and insert all the necessary changes to empower, enhance and support the running of gas sale services in the state.

Abubakar was seconded by the lawmaker representing Doguwa constituency, Hon. Salisu Mohammed.