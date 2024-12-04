Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have apprehended four (4) suspected ‘shila’ miscreants who specialise in confiscating valuable items from residents with the use of weapons.

According to a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguoroje, the arrests were carried out on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in collaboration with other security agencies.

Nguoroje named the arrested suspects as 22-year-old Adamu Halidu, a resident of Yelwa Mubi North; Ahmed Ibrahim, 23, a resident of Lukuwa Ward in Mubi North local government; Sa’adu Haruna, 24-year-old resident of Tashan Gyela in Mubi South and Ahmed Haruna, 23, who is a resident of Nasarawo, Mubi South local government area of the state.

According to the police image maker in the state, the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris has directed for discreet investigation and diligent prosecutions of the suspects in order to stem violent crime and sustain peace in those areas.