Kano State House of Assembly at its sitting yesterday presided over by the Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari nominated Kabiru Hassan Dashi, a member representing Kiru Constituency as the new deputy speaker of the House following the resignation of the former occupant, Zubairu Hamza Massu, the member representing Sumaila Constituency.

After the resignation letter forwarded to the House by Massu was read at the floor of the House by the speaker in accordance with House standing rules, Dashi was nominated as the new deputy speaker.

Later the new deputy speaker was sworn in by the director, Legal Service of the House.

Similarly, the member representing Bebeji Constituency, Muhd Uba Galadima had defected to All Progressives Congress from the opposition party New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in a letter sent to the House by the member and was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker and the House wish him well in his future political endeavours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House also received a report from the House Standing Committee on local government and Chieftaincy Affairs in respect of the screening of Umar Isah Sarki as Rano local government secretary and the House adopted the report.