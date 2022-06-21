Wife of Kwara State governor, Dr Olufolake AbdulRazaq, has procured health insurance cover for 100 persons living with sickle cell disease.

Mrs AbdulRazaq’s gesture also covers sickle cell survivors who had been under the scheme since last year.

While presenting the health insurance cover to the beneficiaries at an event commemorating the 2022 Sickle Cell Day in Ilorin, the state capital, the governor’s wife observed that the social and economic burden the management of sickle cell poses on survivors and families is enormous.

Represented by the state’s commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Rasaq, Mrs AbdulRazaq said the presentation of the insurance cover would go a long way in supporting the care and management of benefiting survivors while calling on public spirited individuals to take a cue from this initiative.

The executive secretary of Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Olubunmi Jetawo, highlighted the challenges faced by people living with sickle cell and commended the First Lady for her kind gesture.

A sickle cell survivor, Mrs. Titi Bamidele, on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked Mrs AbdulRazaq and the Ajike People Support Centre for their kind gesture.