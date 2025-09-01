The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday approved a supplementary budget of N215.3 billion for the 2025 fiscal year, raising the state’s total appropriation to over N935 billion.

Advertisement

The approval followed the adoption of Governor Abba Yusuf’s request, which was read at last week’s plenary session presided over by Speaker Jibril Falgore.

Announcing the passage, Falgore said lawmakers had thoroughly debated the supplementary appropriation before giving their approval.

He assured that the Assembly would intensify oversight to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The House will continue to monitor the implementation of the supplementary budget to make sure the money allocated is used strictly for the purposes intended,” the Speaker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the rationale behind the passage, the Majority Leader Alhaji Lawan Husseini (NNPP–Dala), explained that the supplementary budget was designed to fund newly established MDAs not included in the original appropriation.

He added that the funds would also support schools renovation, infrastructure upgrades and urban renewal initiatives.