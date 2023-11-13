The Kano State Video Censorship Board has imposed a two-year ban on a Kannywood actor, Abdul Saheer, widely known as Malam Ali Kwana Casain, for sharing phonographic materials on social media.

The decision followed allegations against the actor that he was posting explicit videos on social media.

This was disclosed by the Board’s chairman, Abba El-Mustapha, during a press conference held in Kano on Monday.

The popular soap opera actor is widely known on social media platforms, especially TikTok.

El-Mustapha disclosed that the Board had extended an invitation to Abdul Saheer to defend himself against the accusations of disseminating pornographic contents, but the actor declined the invitation, forcing the Board to take a decisive action.

Read Also: ‘He Was A Pathfinder For Kannywood’, Kwara Gov Extols Virtues Of Late Samanja

“His refusal to appear before the commission at the scheduled time today is a direct affront to the people of Kano State and an attempt to undermine its core values,” said El-Mustapha.

He urged film producers to refrain from casting the actor in their productions during the two-year ban, adding that, “Likewise, we call on the media to abstain from interviewing actor Abdul Saheer, also known as Malam Ali, regarding matters related to the film industry.”

El-Mustapha also appealed to filmmakers, who have featured the actor in their projects but were yet to release the films to submit them for evaluation within the next two weeks, warning that failure to comply with the directive within the stipulated timeframe would be met stiff consequences.