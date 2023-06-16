Kano Clinic Secures $25,000 Grant

A community-based intervention clinic dedicated to providing quality, low-cost primary healthcare in underserved low-income, urban communities, REACH Clinic, disclosed that it has won a grant of $25,000 to support its operation of Primary Healthcare Hub in Kano, Nigeria.

According to the clinic, the grant, provided by an anonymous donor, will enable REACH to further its mission and make a significant impact in Gyadi-Gyadi, Taurani, Kano.

In a statement, REACH disclosed that since 2019, it has served over 7,000 families and is positioned to impact 20,000 families by 2024 adding that the new REACH primary healthcare hub will be supporting an average of 300 customers daily, with 100 people receiving in-person care while others will access virtual consultations.

Speaking on the grant, the chief operating officer, EHA Clinics, Paul Hogan, said, “We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from the Donor who would prefer to be anonymous. We are deeply grateful for the recognition of our work and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the residents of the Gyadi-Gyadi community.