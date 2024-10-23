A Kano State High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing in the ongoing trial bordering on alleged bribery and misappropriation levelled against the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife Hafsat Ganduje, and six others to November 20, 2024.

The defendants were dragged before the court by the Kano State government in an eight-count charge bordering on bribery, misappropriation, and the diversion of public funds amounting to billions of naira.

Alongside Ganduje and his wife, other defendants include Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

During Wednesday’s session, the hearing of the 6th defendant’s preliminary objection was expected to proceed.

However, the prosecution, led by Adeola Adedipe, SAN, told the court they were not ready, “We have filed our counter-affidavit, and one of our witnesses has come all the way from Lagos,” Adedipe explained.

Counsel for Ganduje, his wife, and Umar, Mr. Offiong Offiong, SAN, also informed the court that they had not received the preliminary objection or the plaintiff’s counter-affidavit, requesting for more time.

Similarly, counsel for the 3rd and 7th defendants, Mr. Taye Falola, reported that he had not been served with the necessary court documents and requested an adjournment.

Falola confirmed that his preliminary objection was filed on October 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, counsel for the 6th defendant, Nureini Jimoh, SAN, declared readiness to proceed, having filed his notice of preliminary objection since July 9.

Despite this, Abdul Adamu, SAN, and Mr. Faruk Asekome, representing the 5th and 8th defendants, sought for more time, stating they had just filed their notice of preliminary objection on October 18, 2024.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu emphasised the need for proper service of legal documents and ruled that the trial could not proceed without all parties being duly served.

She subsequently adjourned the case to November 20, 2024, for the hearing of all pending applications.