A Sharia Court domiciled in the Kano State Hisbah Board in Sharada area of Kano, on Tuesday, sentenced eight cross-dressers to three-month imprisonment at a Correctional Centre with an option of fine.

The sentencing of the offenders followed their admission of guilt during their arraignment before the Hisbah Shari’a Court.

The presiding Judge, Khadi Tanimu-Sani, decreed that each of them should receive 10 lashes of cane, pay a fine of N20,000 each, and produce one surety or face imprisonment in a correctional facility for three months.

The eight cross-dressers were arrested by the operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board.

Recall that the Hisbah Board had recently apprehended the eight persons suspected of cross-dressing at a wedding in Kofar Waika, Gwale local government area of the State.

Deputy Commander General of the Board, Dr. Mujaheed Aminudeen Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday.

The suspects were reportedly arrested based on information provided by concerned citizens who noticed young men dressed in female Fulani attires participating in the wedding festivities.

Upon receiving the information, Hisbah operatives promptly arrived at the scene and detained eight young men caught dressed in female attires and dancing in a provocative manner.