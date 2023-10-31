A group known as the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CSJET) has petitioned the House of Representatives, seeking the probe into the alleged attack on the River State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, by Policemen, on Monday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The petition, which was acknowledged and adopted by the Green Chamber during plenary on Tuesday, sought the investigation of the role of security agencies, especially the personnel of the Nigerian Police Force who allegedly attempted to assassinate Governor Fubara.

The group in the petition dated October 30, 2023 and addressed to the Deputy Spokesman of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese, also condemned the unlawful suspension of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the setting of the State Assembly Complex on fire allegedly by anti-Fubara forces in the state.

They equally condemned the impeachment attempt on Governor Fubara by the House of Assembly, describing it as baseless, unfounded and an attempt to derail the governor from pursuing his developmental plans for the state.

The petition reads in part: “We are a non-governmental, non-profit and non-partisan organization registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and our principal objective is to become a principal catalyst in mainstreaming social justice in public life through policy engagement and interventions that bring about economic, political and social reforms, rights enhancement and sustainable livelihoods.

“We write to draw your attention to the brewing crisis in Rivers State House of Assembly and in fact Rivers State Government as a whole and thus seek your intervention in the resolution of the crisis rocking the state.

“Earlier this week, there occurred a failed assassination attempt on the life of the governor of Rivers State as well as concerted moves to impeach him by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Details of our petition are as follows: On Sunday the 29th of October 2023, it was reported that the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) was self ablaze by yet to be known political thugs over attempt to impeach the governor. The assassination attempt occurred when the governor was on an inspection visit to the complex. Some police personnel who are believed to have been compromised shot live bullet at the governor with the intention of killing him.

“It was learnt that the incident occurred at the House of Assembly Complex opposite the Headquarters of the State Command Police on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt. Whereas the plans to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara had been concluded, attempts were still being made to kill him. Lawmakers immediately after the sitting were seen at about 8.15am on Monday driving out of the Assembly with heavy security escorts.

“Following the gunshot andi firing of teargas. people ran helter-skelter as policemen chased people, including workers whose offices are located within the area. The Speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly. Mr. Martin Amoewhule, presided over the sitting and resolved to begin the process.

“The lawmakers also suspended the leader of the House. Mr. Edison Enie and some of their colleagues believed to be loyal to the governor with 24 members of the Assembly signing the removal of Mr. Ehie and others.

“The governor who came to the Assembly to observe the proceedings was shot at with teargas and sprayed with water cannons. As of press time. a protest has broken out outside the complex with supporters of the governor resisting his planned impeachment. Rivers State has made significant strides in the pursuit of development and stability under the leadership of Governor Fubara.

“The governor has championed policies and initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of the citizens. Political squabbles and power struggles should not hinder the progress. and the people’s mandate must be respected.”