The Federal High Court sitting in Kano has scheduled June 13, 2024, for a significant ruling on its jurisdiction over the Kano Emirate tussle.

Justice Abdullahi Liman announced the date after hearing arguments from parties regarding the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the case or not.

The lawsuit was initiated by Aminu Dan’Agundi, Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano Emirate, challenging the repeal of the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019 by the Kano State House of Assembly.

LEADERSHIP reports that following the repeal of the 2019 law and subsequent enactment of Kano Emirate Council Law 2024, four newly created Emirates in the State were dissolved while five Emirs were sacked as a consequence.

The State government also reinstated the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the 16th Emir of Kano despite a prior interim injunction from the Federal High Court, which halted the enforcement of the new law.

However, there was heavy security presence during the court hearing on Thursday, with the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) operatives present to maintain order and restrict movement.

The decision on June 13 will determine the court’s jurisdiction, which could significantly determine the fate of the two claimants to the Kano Emirate throne.

The Kano Emirate has been embroiled in a crisis for the past two weeks following the removal of Emir Aminu Bayero and four other first-class Emirs of Rano, Gaya, Bichi, and Karaye.

Both Emir Sanusi II and Emir Aminu Ado Bayero continue to carry on with traditional emirate activities from separate palaces in the state.