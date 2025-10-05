The Kano State Government has scaled up lifesaving hypertension care services to 208 Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities across its 44 local government areas.

Spokesperson of the Kano State Ministry of Health, Nabilusi Kofar-Naisa, in a statement, said the initiative, spearheaded by Governor Abba Yusuf administration, builds on the success of the National Hypertension Control Initiative (NHCI), which was earlier piloted in 52 PHCs.

According to him, the programme, supported technically by Resolve to Save Lives and Project HOPE, provides routine blood pressure checks, treatment initiation, and follow-up care for patients, tackling one of the leading causes of heart disease, stroke, and premature deaths in the state.

He explained that the expansion means thousands more residents of Kano State will now have access to timely detection, treatment, and continuous management of hypertension within their communities which will help prevent costly complications, reduce hospital admissions, and improve quality of life.

He quoted the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Yusuf, to have praised the dedication of health workers driving the programme and urged them to redouble their commitment to ensuring its success.

“This bold expansion reflects Kano’s determination to strengthen its health system and improve access to essential care. It is also a model for other states to emulate in advancing equitable and sustainable health services,” Dr. Yusuf said.

The Ministry emphasised that the initiative will not only save lives but also foster a healthier and more productive population.