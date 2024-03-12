Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, has made a fervent plea to President Bola Tinubu for the reopening of Nigeria’s land borders to alleviate the prevailing food insecurity gripping the nation.

Governor Yusuf, during a meeting with the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, underscored the critical need to reopen the borders to curb inflation and reduce the escalating prices of essential food items.

The closure of land borders by the administration of immediate-past President Muhammadu Buhari aimed to combat smuggling and promote local consumption. However, more than two years later, Governor Yusuf emphasised the adverse impact of border closure on Nigerians, particularly in exacerbating economic hardships and food shortages.

In a statement posted on X handle (formerly Twitter), Governor Yusuf lamented the dire condition of hunger and starvation across the country, attributing it to skyrocketing prices of commodities.

He urged President Tinubu to prioritise the reopening of borders for food importation as an urgent measure to alleviate suffering among Nigerians.

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation for the initiative of the Nigerian Customs Service in distributing food items to the people of Kano State. He urged the Customs Service to ensure that this humanitarian effort reaches those most affected by food insecurity.

Assuring continued support to the Nigerian Customs Service, Governor Yusuf emphasised the importance of collaboration between Customs and the Kano community.

Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of NCS, echoed the sentiment, pledging to enhance synergy and engagement with stakeholders to refine business processes and address mutual concerns.