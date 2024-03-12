Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, celebrated his 30th birthday with a splendid photoshoot, showcasing an African-inspired outfit.
The controversial musician, known for his unique style and music, donned a striking green agbada for the occasion.
The birthday photoshoot captured Portable exuding gratitude and joy as he celebrated the gift of life and reflected on his journey towards growth.
The singer shared the memorable moments with his fans on social media, expressing his appreciation for the beauty of being uniquely himself.
In a heartfelt caption accompanying the photos, Portable wrote;
“Happy birthday to me! On this special day, I celebrate the gift of life, the journey of growth, and the beauty of being uniquely me. May this year be filled with love, laughter, and the sweetest moments that life has to offer. Zazuu God Sent, Ogo Tun Tun.”
