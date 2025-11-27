The Kano State Government has expressed deep sorrow over the death of prominent Islamic scholar and revered spiritual leader, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who passed away in the early hours of Thursday after a prolonged illness.

Family sources said the influential cleric, believed to have been over 100 years old, died peacefully.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, the Kano State Government described the late cleric as a towering figure in Islamic scholarship whose impact spanned generations and borders.

The commissioner noted that his lifelong commitment to Islamic teaching, moral discipline and spiritual guidance earned him wide admiration across Nigeria and beyond.

Waiya stated that the scholar’s teachings, mentorship, and humility have shaped countless lives and contributed profoundly to the moral and spiritual development of the Muslim community.

“Governor Abba Yusuf, on behalf of the government and people of Kano State, extended condolences to the deceased’s family, the Tijjaniyya community, the people of Bauchi State and the wider Muslim Ummah.”

He described Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi as “a rare gift to our nation, an embodiment of knowledge, piety and patience, whose contributions to peacebuilding, religious understanding and community development will remain indelible.”

The statement further described the cleric’s death as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but to the entire Muslim world, adding that his legacy of scholarship, compassion and service to humanity will endure.

While praying for Allah to grant the late Islamic scholar eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus, the state government urged his followers and admirers to uphold the values of peace, humility and devotion which he championed throughout his life.