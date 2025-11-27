The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has regreted the recent tragic incident of the kidnapping of schoolchildren at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Niger State, describing it as a sad development and unfortunate.

Advertisement

This was disclosed on Thursday during a high-powered sympathy visit to Niger State by the Party’s NWC following the recent traumatic abduction of schoolchildren and other citizens in the state.

The delegation, which was led by the PDP’s National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, and other members of the NWC, was received at the Government House, Minna, by the governor of Niger State, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago.

Advertisement

During the visit, the PDP NWC expressed deep pain and anguish over the rising wave of insecurity in Niger State and other parts of the country, particularly the heartbreaking abduction of innocent schoolchildren.

The party strongly condemned the attack and all acts of terror against Nigerians.

The National Chairman Turaki commended Governor Bago for his prompt response and ongoing efforts in collaboration with security agencies to secure the release of the abducted children and restore peace in the affected communities.

He assured the governor and the people of Niger State of the PDP’s unwavering sympathy, prayers and support at this difficult time, adding that the opposition party remained committed to the safety and welfare of all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation.