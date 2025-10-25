The Kano State Government has suspended the monthly environmental sanitation exercise earlier scheduled for Saturday, October 25, 2025, to allow residents and visitors to fully participate in the upcoming Kano Festival of Arts and Culture (KANFEST) 2025.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Maryam Abdulkadir.

According to the statement, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Dahir Muhammad Hashim, said the decision was taken in consideration of the festival, which is expected to draw dignitaries, cultural troupes, and visitors from within and outside the state.

He explained that suspending the exercise would ensure the free movement of people and vehicles across the city during the event, which serves as a major platform to showcase Kano’s rich cultural heritage, customs, and traditional values.

While announcing the suspension, Dr. Hashim reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining cleanliness and promoting hygiene across the 44 local government areas of the state. He urged residents to continue proper waste disposal practices despite the temporary halt.

The History and Culture Bureau said KANFEST 2025, described as a groundbreaking initiative, will officially commence on Monday at the Kano Trade Fair Complex.

The three-day festival will feature traditional crafts, ancient rituals, culinary competitions, and artistic performances that celebrate Kano’s deep-rooted heritage.

According to the organisers, KANFEST 2025 aims to explore, preserve, and showcase the state’s diverse traditions while fostering peace and unity among its communities.