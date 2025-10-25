The Kogi State Government has expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Major General Waidi Shaibu, a proud son of the State, as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

In a statement by the State’s Commissioner of Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, he said Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo described the appointment as a clear demonstration of the President’s commitment to fairness, equity, and recognition of merit in national service.

Governor Ododo noted that the elevation of Major General Shaibu was a source of pride and inspiration to the people of Kogi State, stressing that the appointee’s record of professionalism, discipline, and dedication to duty stood him out as a fine officer and true patriot.

The governor expressed confidence in the ability of the new Chief of Army Staff to deliver on the mandate of strengthening the Nigerian Army to defend the nation and sustain ongoing efforts to improve security across the country.

While congratulating Major General Shaibu on his well-deserved appointment, Governor Ododo assured the President of the unflinching support and loyalty of the Government and people of Kogi State to his administration.

He also prayed for divine wisdom and protection for the new Army Chief as he discharges his duties in the service of the nation.