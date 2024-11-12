The Kano State government has publicly denied claims that it borrowed N177 billion from a French lender, describing the allegation as “malicious” and “politically motivated.”

Director General of the Kano State Public Debt Management Office, Dr. Hamisu Sadi Ali, addressed the matter during a press conference in Kano on Tuesday, stating that no new loans have been taken since Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf took office in May 2023.

LEADERSHIP reports that the claim, initially reported by local media, suggested the state government had recently secured the funds from a French lender.

“The debt office has no record of any fresh loans. The current debt we are managing is entirely inherited from the previous administration,” stated Dr. Ali. He clarified that the debt in question stemmed from a 2018 loan agreement during Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration.

“Ganduje’s government secured a €64 million subsidiary loan from the French Development Agency for the Third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project, with €13 million already disbursed,” he explained.

Dr. Ali added that the current administration was focused on servicing existing debts and reducing the state’s financial liabilities. “In 2024, over N63.5 billion has been repaid, reducing Kano State’s total debt to N127.8 billion as of June this year,” he explained.