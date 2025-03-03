Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam on Monday, flagged off the 2025 Ramadan Feeding Programme to support 91,000 less privileged persons in the state.

The Governor Abba Yusuf-led government introduced the feeding programme to support vulnerable residents by providing them with daily iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan.

“This annual programme is one of the various humanitarian efforts aimed at easing the difficulties faced by those fasting,” the deputy governor stated during the event.

“Recognising the needs of the state’s large population of Ramadan observers, the Kano State Government remains committed to ensuring that relief reaches those in need.

“Consequently, the government has approved the 2025 Ramadan Feeding Programme, with 91 designated feeding centers across the state,” he added.

The Ramadan Feeding Programme will cater for 91,000 people daily for 27 days across the 91 feeding centers in the state.

More so, to ensure the effective implementation of this year’s programme, catering service providers have been engaged to prepare and deliver 91,000 plates of food per day across all the designated centers.

The Deputy Governor, who also serves as the Chairman of the 2025 Ramadan Feeding Programme, expressed satisfaction with the smooth take-off of the initiative.

He further urged the catering companies involved, to ensure timely and efficient delivery of meals to all feeding centres to achieve the programme’s objective.

In attendance at the ceremony was the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya; Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Shelkh Tijjani Auwal; the Permanent Secretary in the Deputy Governor’s office, and other top government officials who are all members of the committee.