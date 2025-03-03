The Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation (Afenifere), on Monday threw its weight behind the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio on the ongoing face-off between him and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan bothering on allegation of sexual harassment.

Afenifere also called on the Senate Committee to conduct a proper investigation into the allegation levelled against the Senate President.

In a statement signed by its National Organizing Secretary, Kole Omololu which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the organisation said, “The allegations should be investigated by a Senate Committee. But we cannot help but notice that they were made after the Senate President’s act of just discipline against Senator Natasha Akpoti.

“Hopefully, this is not a knee-jerk reaction made in a highly emotional state by the disciplined party.

“That being the case, the nation has to be careful in assessing these allegations, as they may or may not result from animosity toward that disciplinary measure.

“We in Afenifere note and appreciate the political stability engendered by the calm, thoughtful and patriotic leadership of the National Assembly by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who has been most instrumental in engineering one of the few eras in the history of democratic governance in Nigeria where we have enjoyed Executive/Legislative synergy.

“We are hopeful that such a committed patriot will not be sacrificed on the altar of unproven allegations by an accuser.

“But whatever the case, Afenifere, without passing any judgment on the accuser and her accusations, based on his history and credibility, extends the right hand of fellowship to Senator Godswill Akpabio and commends him for being a steady hand during these times of political, economic, and social reforms of the Renewed Hope agenda.”