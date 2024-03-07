The Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has expressed its commitment to achieve a monthly N10 billion internally generated revenue against the current N2 billion earning to the state.

Executive Chairman of KIRS, Mr. Sani Dambo, made ambitious revenue target during the 154th Meeting of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dambo, who recently resumed his position after a brief hiatus highlighted a positive trend in revenue generation.

Notably, the state recorded N2.6 billion in revenue for January 2024, with February’s figures still pending.

Expressing optimism however, the KIRS boss outlined his future goals to generate about N5 billion per month.

“All things being equal, we can generate up to N10 billion potentially in a month,” Dambo said.

He emphasized on the importance of a comprehensive database towards realising this target.

“We had a comprehensive database, and what we need now is to continue to update it.

“One of the factors that enhance revenue is to increase the database, as it would help to expand the tax rate,” the KIRS chief said.

While acknowledging the efforts of other states in updating their databases, Dambo further emphasized the significance of public enlightenment programmes to educate the citizens on their tax obligations.