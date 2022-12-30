Kano State commander-general of Hisbah Board, Dr Harun Sani-Ibn Sina has expressed the determination of his agency to deal with any person or group trying to make the state a dumping ground for intoxicants.

Ibn-Sina made his position known while speaking to journalists shortly after the Hisbah operatives destroyed 25 trucks of beer in line with the laid down Sharia Islamic legal system in the state.

He maintained that Hisbah had also apprehended 2,260 suspected criminals in its operations from January to December.

The Hisbah boss said the trucks contained thousands of bottles of assorted beer, adding that more bottles would be destroyed before January.

“Most of those arrested for criminal offences were handed over to security agencies for necessary action, the under aged were re -united with their families,” he added.

He said in order to reduce street begging within the metropolis, about 1,269 beggars were evacuated within one month, while 386 were repatriated to their states.

“Kano State Hisbah Board had also succeeded in dispersing 86 immoral gatherings and other similar offences to curtail social vices across the state,” he said.

Ibn-Sina said about 822 disputes were resolved amicably, while some were still ongoing in various law courts due to their complex nature.

He added that 15 couples were married at Hisbah, while 22 persons converted to Islam during Da’Awah in various parts of the state.

Ibn-Sina said the state government recruited 5,700 Hisbah Marshalls and 3,100 Hisbah Corps, as well as renovated buildings in Hisbah headquarters and its local government offices.

He said a new Shari’a Court had been established at the board headquarters, while the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has approved the elevation of Hisbah Mosque to a Juma’at Mosque.