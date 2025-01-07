The chairman of Nasarawa local government area council in Kano State, Yusuf Imam, popularly known as ‘Ogan Boye,’ has approved the appointment of 60 aides to serve in various capacities within the council.

The appointments were conveyed in a letter dated January 6, 2024, and signed by the Local Government Secretary, Ado Muhd Hotoro. According to the letter, the move was part of the chairman’s efforts to promote development and strengthen governance in the local government area.

“Sequel to the efforts of the Honourable Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government to promote and develop the local government area, I wish to convey the approval for the appointment of the following prominent individuals to various roles across different fields and professions,” the letter stated.

The list of appointees includes 18 Special Reporters tasked with overseeing various departments, markets, and primary healthcare centers. Other positions filled include Executive Assistant, Chief Protocol Officer, Chief Details Affairs I and II, Principal Personnel Secretary, and eight Director Generals, among others.

The letter emphasised that the appointments were made based on merit, dedication, honesty, and commitment, reflecting the chairman’s vision for effective governance.

Chairman Imam expressed confidence in the appointees, urging them to perform their duties diligently to support the local government’s development agenda.