The Director General of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Adewale Oyerinde has stated that state governments do not have any justifiable reason not to pay the new N70,000 minimum wage.

Recall that state governments have expressed commitment towards enforcing the new minimum wage following the approval by President Bola Tinubu of the bill raising it from N30,000 to N70,000 in July 2024.

Oyerinde on Tuesday, during an appearance on Arise TV, said that state governments have been sufficiently supported by the Federal Government to implement the N70,000 minimum wage.

He dismissed the notion that some states might lack the financial resources to pay the N70,000, emphasising that the new minimum wage is now permanent.

Oyerinde maintained that if state governors do not comply with the new minimum wage, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) will need to adjust their approach to ensure payment.

“We have moved away from the context of hope, the reality now is what we should face. The reality for all stakeholders whether at the federal, state or local government is that N70,000 has come to stay and everybody should align with the law, except those that are exempted.

“The issue of having funds to pay the N70,000 also does not arise because it is no longer hidden that the Federal Government has been consistently supporting the state governments.”

He added, “The allocations to state governments have increased proportionately. So, with a little fiscal discipline, no state should complain that they can’t pay N70,000 as approved by the president.”