‘I’m Unstoppable With My New Single Ogigiri’, Says Aghogho

Singer-songwriter, Omolegbe Aghogho, is set to inspire millions of music lovers with the live version of “Ogigiri” one of the songs from her recently released album titled: ‘Than Before’

hrowing more insight on the new sound Aghogho said: “As an inspirational artiste, I use my music as a tool to inspire and motivate particularly the young generation.

“The word Unstoppable means there is no backing down no matter what life throws at you. I think It takes a lot to rise out of affliction and pain and despondency and derision and the list goes on.

“I think it’s the will power, everything starts in the mind’ I tell my children. If you can think it you can be it, that’s the mindset of an Unstoppable person, down but not out, trampled upon but only to rise again.

“You just can’t keep one down when the person is Unstoppable, doubts may arise but trust is in place for a sound mind because there is an understanding that in the end it will work together for good.

“The inner resolve to stand when the storms of life are raging in your face, not blinking when the winds are blowing, remaining resolute in your thoughts and actions, refusing to give in when the situations are not giving, that’s hard to do I know. Having hope in the midst of a hopeless situation. Having a short sighted knowledge of the future but holding on because the anchor holds so we are Unstoppable!”