An associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi Sugar has congratulated Atiku over his victory at the just-concluded presidential primaries of the party.

In a solidarity message to Atiku and the PDP yesterday, Sugar expressed delight that the former president clinched the PDP presidential ticket at the party’s convention.

He said Atiku’s emergence as the PDP’s standard bearer for the 2023 general election was a good omen for Nigeria.

He thanked Almighty Allah for making it possible for Atiku to secure the ticket and commended Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, for their tireless commitment to the party’s stability and increasing profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar, who hails from Gwale local government area of Kano State, said the victory was for all Nigerians and not Atiku alone.

He urged the electorate to rally round Atiku and the PDP to win the 2023 presidential election.