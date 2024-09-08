A division has emerged within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State following the ward congresses held yesterday as two factions are at loggerheads over the legitimacy and conduct of the exercise.

The faction led by Sadiq Aminu Wali, the party’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate, has rejected the results of the congresses conducted by another faction led by Ibrahim Shekarau and Bello Hayatu Gwarzo.

The Wali faction, in a statement released by its spokesman Muhaminnah Bako Lamido, accused the Shekarau-Hayatu Gwarzo group of orchestrating a process that lacked transparency and inclusiveness.

“It is with deep concern that we note the deliberate exclusion of key stakeholders and legitimate party members in the build-up to the congresses, as well as several irregularities observed during the exercise,” the statement said.

The Wali faction criticised the procedural shortcomings and disregard for party guidelines, asserting that their attempts to resolve these issues with the central party organs were dismissed. The Wali faction urged the PDP national leadership to intervene immediately to address the perceived anomalies and prevent further disunity.