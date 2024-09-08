Edo State government has announced an indefinite postponement of resumption of all schools in the state over the hike in fuel price.

The government announced this yesterday in a memo signed by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Ojo Akin-Longe, in Benin.

The permanent secretary said the resumption, scheduled for September 9, had been postponed till further notice.

“An official statement from the government has directed that schools remain closed due to the tension arising from the recent increase in fuel prices and the challenges faced by parents and guardians.

“The government urges parents, guardians and caregivers to monitor the activities of their children and wards closely, given the current situation and the rising tension caused by the fuel price hike,” the memo said.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the decision as “expensive political gimmickry”

Publicity secretary of the APC in the state, Peter Uwadiae-Enosorogbe, in an interview with newsmen, described the action of the state government as a ‘political gimmick’.