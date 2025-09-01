The Kano State Police Command has apprehended 107 criminal suspects, seized 473 dangerous weapons as well as large quantity of illicit drugs through “Operation Kukan Kura” in which communities engage as active stakeholders in policing.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori disclosed this at a press conference on Monday on the Command’s operational success through improved strategies.

Launched in July 2025, the operation has resulted in the arrest of 107 suspects alleged to be involved in criminal activities including armed robbery, illicit drug trafficking, thuggery and other social vices.

The CP expressed satisfaction that the operation has led to significant reduction in thuggery-related crimes, which is the most disturbing problem in the state.

“Operation Kukan Kura engages communities as active stakeholders in policing efforts, leveraging their unique positions as the eyes and ears of the Police within neighbourhoods.

“This approach akin to community policing, has yielded remarkable results, particularly a significant reduction in thuggery-related crimes (Fadan-Daba) across the State.

“The steady decline in these crimes underscores the effectiveness of this strategy and the vital role played by community members in supporting its implementation,” he stated.

Among items recovered during operation in the month of August include 485 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, 211 pieces of suspected rubber solution, 257 bottles of ‘suck and die’, and 21 pieces of suspected Exol tablets.

Other recovered items include 59 mobile phones, 3 POS machines, 17 debit cards and 3 MP3 players as well as guns, bullets and other dangerous weapons.