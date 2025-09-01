The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has commended the judgment delivered by the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland, sentencing Simon Ekpa to six years in prison for terrorism-related offences.

General Musa, in a statement by the Director Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, described the ruling as a landmark victory in the global effort to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

The Defence Chief said the conviction reinforced the principle that those who incite violence and fund terrorism will be held accountable, regardless of their location.

“This judgment sends a strong message that there is no safe haven for individuals or groups who sponsor or encourage acts of terror against Nigeria or any other sovereign state.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria commend the Finnish authorities for their diligence in ensuring justice is served,” the CDS said.

General Musa also commended Nigerian security, intelligence, law enforcement agencies and diplomats for their unwavering collaboration and painstaking efforts in providing actionable evidence that led to Ekpa’s conviction.

He noted that the success reflects the power of international cooperation and collaboration in addressing transnational threats.

Musa reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ resolve to continue working with global partners to dismantle terrorist networks and ensure lasting peace and security across Nigeria.

He called on all Nigerians to remain vigilant and support security agencies in the ongoing fight against insurgency and violent separatist movements.