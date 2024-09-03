The Kano State Police Command has successfully rescued a young woman who was kidnapped from her home and held captive for 30 days.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Hafsat, was freed from her abductors in Makarfi local government area of Kaduna State.

The rescue operation was confirmed in a video posted by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on his official Facebook page.

Kiyawa detailed how the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, headed by CP Aliyu Muhd Auwal, mobilised swiftly upon receiving the report of the abduction.

Hafsat’s ordeal began on the night of August 17, 2024, when a group of 10 armed men stormed her father’s house in Zarewa, located in Rogo local government area of Kano State. The victim’s father, Alhaji Nuhu Zarewa, recounted the terrifying experience, “They burst into the house in the middle of the night, beat me up mercilessly, and took my daughter.”

He revealed that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N30 million, an amount he was unable to pay, prompting him to immediately alert the police.

Following the report, the police swung into action, tracking the kidnappers to Makarfi in Kaduna State.

Their diligence paid off, leading not only to Hafsat’s rescue but also to the discovery of another kidnap victim at the abductors’ hideout.

The second victim, an older man whose name has not been released, was reportedly kidnapped from his home in Mahuta in Kudan local government area of Kaduna.

The victim shared his harrowing experience, stating that the kidnappers demanded N50 million for his release, a ransom he could not afford.

Police said that two suspects have been apprehended and are currently in custody at the Major Crime Division in Bompai, Kano State.

One of the suspects, identified as 40-year-old Yakubu Abubakar, confessed in the video that he was a farmer before joining the kidnapping gang.

“I don’t carry any weapons. I am only paid to keep an eye on the kidnapped people, and they pay me N50,000,” he stated.

The identity of the second suspect has not been disclosed by the police but he was also featured on the video.

SP Kiyawa issued a stern warning to criminals, emphasising that the Kano State Police Command will not tolerate any criminal activities, vowing to will deal decisively with anyone attempting to disrupt the peace of the state.