Kano Policeman Injured, Not Killed During Clash With Thugs

The Kano State Police Command has refuted reports suggesting that one of its operatives was killed during a clash with thugs at the Rimi market area in Kano on Tuesday.

SP Haruna Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the Command told journalists that one Police officer sustained injuries and had been attended to in a hospital.

“None of our officers was killed. An officer was wounded during the incident and was swiftly taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

An eyewitness had said the policeman was hacked to death during the clash by rival thugs.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigations Department for discreet investigation after which the case will be charged to court for prosecution.

LEADERSHIP reports that the incident occurred when a suspected thug, who alighted from a Tricycle close to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, was attacked by a rival gang.