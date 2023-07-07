Tasks Before The New SGF

One of the very first few appointments made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that have received spectacular laudation from a wide spectrum of stakeholders is the choice of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

President Tinubu’s appointment of Akume is not another political gaucherie by a Nigerian leader.

On personal and official levels, both the boss and the employee have known each other for over two decades. Besides being members of the class 1999 of the Nigerian governors, President Tinubu and Senator Akume’s pathways further friendly crossed in the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Tinubu’s political creation to advance his interest and those of his allies.

The President himself deeply understands the prodigious responsibilities of the office of the SGF and believes with the benefits of hindsight that Akume is a round peg in a round hole for the job.

Senator Akume, indeed, an accomplished public civil servant who rose to the peak of his career at the State level,

and ventured into politics, as a top-notch seasoned politician, in the views of several commentators deserves this all-important appointment.