A sister of the Secretary to the Kano State Government (SGG), Dr Baffa Bichi, Hajiya Lami, has dumped the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lami, a women mobiliser in Kano State, while announcing her exit from the NNPP at the residence of the deputy president of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, in Abuja, said she would bring her brother to the APC.

Baffa, who was the executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund) between 2016 and 2019 during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, was named the SSG by the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on May 30, 2023.

In February last year, the deputy president of the Senate defeated Baffa, the NNPP’s candidate for Kano North Senatorial District. Senator Barau polled 234,652 against Baffa’s 177,014 votes.

Lami said: “ Today, with my friends and political associates across Kano State, we have dumped the NNPP for the APC to join forces with like minds to address the challenges facing our state and our country. I will bring my brother, Baffa Bichi, to the APC soon.”

The women leader was at the residence of the Deputy President of the Senate together with other members of the NNPP. They all announced their exit from the NNPP, the ruling party in Kano State.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the Senate Deputy President, Ismail Mudashir, said Senator Barau welcomed them to the APC, saying the party is big enough to accommodate all Nigerians.

He assured that the party would not disappoint them and pledged to continue to do the good things that endear them to the APC.

“ We will treat all party members equally and fairly.

The President is working hard to return our country to the path of progress and prosperity. Bear with him; our country will become stronger and we will all be happy for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, hundreds of members of the NNPP from Shanono LGA of Kano State joined the APC. They were at the office of the Deputy President of the Senate at the National Assembly under five groups.

The groups are Kwankwasiyya Hunters Forum, led by Murtala Abubakar Kwamanda; Kwankwasiyya Youth Vanguard, led by Murtala Sani; Kwankwasiyya Miyetti Allah, led by Ja’e Adamu; Kwankwasiyya Radio-Media, led by Abdullahi DPO and Kwankwasiyya Butchers Forum, led by Sulaiman Bala Mainama.

They were accompanied by the chairman of the APC in Shanono LGA, Alhaji Isiya Sheme and the caucus leader of the party in the LG, Alhaji Adamu Saidu.