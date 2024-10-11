The Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification (MinDiver) Project was officially handed over to the Ministries of Solid Minerals and Steel Development in a formal ceremony on Thursday at the Ministries’ Headquarters in Abuja.

The event marks a new phase in the project’s lifecycle, as the Ministries assume full responsibility for overseeing and implementing the initiatives to transform Nigeria’s mining sector.

MinDiver was formerly funded by the World Bank and undertook several projects to uplift Nigeria’s minerals and mining sector.

Addressing stakeholders at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (MSMD), Dr Mary Ogbe, noted that the MinDiver Project, launched in 2017 and expiring in 2024, aimed to leave behind a more resilient, transparent, and diversified mining sector that contributes significantly to Nigeria’s economic development.

While emphasising the critical need to sustain the legacy of the MinDiver Project to capitalise on the significant investments made in the initiative, she urged all heads of agencies and departments under the ministry to thoroughly review the MinDiver project activities and identify where their respective units can contribute.

This, she noted, is essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the project’s objectives, which aim to strengthen the mining sector and diversify the economy.

Ogbe said the MinDiver project represents a comprehensive strategy to unlock Nigeria’s mineral resources, and its continuity is vital for maximising the benefits of the sector’s potential.

She called on stakeholders to take ownership of the project by aligning their departmental goals with MinDiver’s activities, ensuring that the momentum created by the project is maintained even beyond its formal completion.

The Permanent Secretary further stressed that, with the budget planning process still ongoing, it is crucial for each department to meticulously study the project’s activities and make informed decisions that will foster sustainability.

She explained that a clear understanding of these activities will provide a roadmap for future initiatives and serve as a foundation for objective budgeting and resource allocation.

According to her, this approach will ensure that the investments made in the MinDiver project yield long-lasting results, ultimately benefiting the nation’s mining industry and contributing to broader economic diversification.

She encouraged a collaborative effort among all stakeholders, calling for a commitment to the project’s goals and a shared responsibility to maintain the momentum needed for the sector’s growth and success.

Dr Mary Ogbe also urged the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) to meet high standards for testing to ensure accurate and reliable data for decision-making in areas such as mineral exploration, environmental assessments, and infrastructure development. This will bring about adherence to international standards and help build credibility, attracting both local and foreign investment in Nigeria’s mining and geological sectors.

She also assigned the D-G (NGSA), Prof. Olusegun Ige, to design a job completion form for the supply of items to, among other things, ensure proper documentation and accountability, provide a clear record that the items supplied meet the required specifications, in good condition, and resolve disputes, to contribute to efficient project management and transparency within the government.

For his part, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Steel Development, Dr Christopher Isokpunwu, emphasised the need for stakeholders to address external challenges that may impact the industry.

He urged industry leaders, policymakers, and relevant agencies to collaborate in tackling problems that may not have originated within the sector but still affect its progress. He called for proactive measures to mitigate these external challenges, stressing that a unified approach will strengthen the sector’s resilience and ensure sustainable growth.

Speaking at the occasion, the former Project Coordinator (MINDIVER), Engr Sallim Salam, said the project aims to strengthen the institutions that oversee the mining sector and develop the downstream segment of the industry to manage the mining sector efficiently while simultaneously creating a vibrant downstream sector that adds value to Nigeria’s mineral resources, ultimately contributing to economic diversification.

He appreciated the support given to MinDiver, which enabled it to accomplish 75 per cent of its project. He added that MinDiver operations have focused on geological data acquisition and environmental and social safeguards, among other things since its inception.

Dr. Salim also revealed that the MinDiver project had compiled a list of trained officers to oversee specific projects. These officers possess the expertise necessary to manage critical aspects of the initiatives, and the Ministry can rely on them for accurate and timely information when needed. This strategic move ensures that the Ministry has a dependable pool of skilled personnel to support the continuity and success of the projects, enhancing the overall efficiency and sustainability of the sector.

The key highlight of the event was the handover of MINDIVER to the Ministries of Solid Minerals and Steel Development.

The ceremony was attended by Directors, Heads of Ministries’ departments, Heads of Ministries’ agencies, stakeholders, and representatives from the World Bank, underscoring the project’s importance in Nigeria’s broader economic development agenda.