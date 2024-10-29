The Kano State government will incur an additional N13billion monthly wage bill even as it approved N71,000 new minimum wage for its workers.

This was disclosed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf after receiving the report of the State Minimum Wage Implementation Committee at the Government House in Kano, on Tuesday.

He added that the new minimum wage will take effect from November, and it will increase the State’s monthly salary obligations by N6 billion at the state level and N7 billion for the 44 local government area councils of the State.

Taking to his Facebook page, Governor Yusuf wrote: “In line with our commitment to social justice and enhancement of the standard of living for our workers, we have approved the sum of 71,000 naira as the new minimum wage in Kano State.

“This new minimum wage will take effect from November, and it will increase our monthly salary obligations by 6 billion naira at the state level and 7 billion naira for the local government councils.

“Additionally, following the promotion of 20,737 teachers by our government, a total increment amounting to the sum of over 340 million naira has now been reflected in their respective salaries.

“Once again, I commend the state minimum wage implementation committee for its commendable job.”