In an effort to checkmate examination malpractices, the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education in Kano State said it has connected all its examination centers with Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to monitor students during examinations.

Vice Chancellor of the State-owned University, Professor Yahaya Isa Bunkure, stated this during the presentation of 90 assorted computers to the institution’s branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to him, the university has spent N30million to procure 90 Inter-connected Terabyte Capacity Computers as part of the institution’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Development Initiative in order to compete favourably with other higher institutions of learning.

He also noted that the supply of the gadgets was financed from the university’s Revitalization Funds.

“We are judiciously spending the money upon what the fund was meant for, and the mission is to ensure that the whole Sa’adatu Rimi University is fully connected with the ICT in order to compete favourably with other institutions of higher learning.

“As a University now, we are upgrading almost everything to fully tally with the University system that would make us one of the best, and don’t forget, we have been operating as an institution of higher learning which has produced great leaders and teachers alike across the nation,” Prof. Bunkure stated.

The branch ASUU chairman, Shittu Sani Gargai, in his remarks, said the accessories procured included Smart Board, Projectors and other computer assesories, adding that the gesture would go along way in making the University and its staff to buckle up in academic excellence, while the beneficiaries would be the students and the community at large.