Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has promised to commission what has been described as Africa’s biggest Water Park in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Wike made this known on Wednesday when a delegation of the Sunrise Estate Developers, and the Nadeem Group, paid him a courtesy, as well as to present an official invitation to the commissioning event slated for March.

The minister, in his address, appreciated the developers for investing in the FCT, saying that the Sunrise Water Park would serve the FCT’s commercial and economic needs, as well as provide employment for the youth.

He further appealed to the group to ensure the payment of their taxes, that the FCT Administration relies on the payment of taxes to carry out developmental projects, unlike other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), who get allocations from the federal government.

“Let me sincerely thank you for what you are doing in Abuja, as your own contribution to the development of the city. It is very glaring to hear that you have built the biggest water park, like you said, the biggest in Africa, with the latest technology.

“That of course, will create a lot of commercial and economic activities, that of course will generate employment. Our own is to make sure that we produce a conducive environment for investors to come in.

“I am happy that the members of your team, your subsidiary companies, have shown interest in other areas like construction. We have also seen that they are involved in most of the jobs that are going on in Abuja.

“If we see that they are committed and willing to do their best, we are also willing to partner with all those who want to put in their best,” he said.

Wike commended the delegation for believing in Abuja, promising that the Administration will make sure that their relationship blossom.

“But you must also make sure that you have paid your taxes. It is important because without the taxes being paid, we will not be able to construct roads, we will not be able to construct public buildings. So, when I praise you for investing, I will also encourage you to make sure you pay your taxes,” Wike said.

Speaking earlier, the head of the delegation, and special adviser to the chief executive officer of Sunrise Estate Developers, George Tolofari, stated that the purpose of the visit was to inform the Minister of the upcoming commissioning of the Water Park.

He congratulated Wike on his appointment as Minister of FCT, adding that with the Administration’s support, Abuja could become a federal capital city to be proud of.

“The major reason why we are here is because of the Water Park we are showcasing. We know that you are an investor-friendly Minister, and we know that with your continued support, we will continue to bring our experience to bear so that at the end of the day, Abuja will indeed be that FCT that we are all going to be proud of, that will compete with other capitals worldwide,” Tolofari stated.