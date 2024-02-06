The management of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State, has announced the suspension of a staff member who allegedly subjected students to corporal punishment for minor infractions during their ‘Nigerian People and Culture’ lesson.

The incident gained widespread attention through a viral video on social media, prompting a Kano-based lawyer, Barr. Abba Hikima, to pen an open letter condemning the actions of the lecturer as barbaric and inhuman.

LEADERSHIP reports that Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil is owned by the Kano State Government. It was initially known as Kano State University of Science and Technology before it was later renamed after Africa’s richest man and businessman, Aliko Dangote, who hails from the State.

In response to the lawyer’s open letter, the university swiftly addressed the issue through a press release signed by the Deputy Registrar of Information and Public Relations, Sa’idu Abdullahi Nayaya.

According to Nayaya, the University management became aware of the viral video depicting corporal punishment inflicted on the students by the erring lecturer during a teaching session. He said the management promptly issued a query and thereafter suspended the staff member and forwarded the case to the Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

Nayaya emphasised the university’s commitment to ensuring the welfare and safety of its students, stating that, “These measures were taken swiftly to arrest the situation and bring justice. The management is hereby assuring parents and the general public that any breach of student welfare and safety will not be tolerated and will be met with appropriate consequences.”