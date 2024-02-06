President Bola Tinubu has landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday night after his private trip to Paris, France.

The President arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Airport at about 8:50pm and was received by a delegation led by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Also present to receive him were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, and Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, among other top government officials.

President Tinubu had travelled to France on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, for what the Presidency described as a “private visit”, which lasted about two weeks.

