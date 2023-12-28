Hafsat Surajo, along with two other accomplices, has been charged to court in Kano State for the alleged murder of Nafiu Hafiz last week.

Hafsat, the main suspect, faces charges of attempted suicide and culpable homicide, punishable with death. Her husband, Dayyabu Abdullahi, and Mallam Adamu, the accomplices, are charged with criminal conspiracy, concealment, and providing false information.

On December 21, 2023, Kano State Police Commissioner, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, ordered the arrest of 24-year-old Hafsat, a housewife from Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano, for allegedly causing the death of Nafi’u Hafiz, 38, during a domestic dispute at their residence.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that Hafisat stabbed Hafiz to death a domestic aide, Nafi’u Hafiz Gorondo, for allegedly preventing her from committing suicide.

Hafisat confessed that the man was sleeping when she stabbed him in different parts of his body which led to his death.

The police arrested her husband and the house guard for concealing the crime and attempting to cover up.

Kano State Police Command spokesperson Abdullahi Kiyawa stated on Wednesday, noting, “The police investigation also led to the arrest of her husband, Dayyabu Abdullahi, aged 38 years, ‘m’, and one Mallam Adamu, aged 65 years, ‘m’, all of the same address for offences ranging from attempting to conceal and giving false information to the police on the cause of the death.

“Today, 27/12/23 Hafsat Surajo being the principal suspect has been charged with the offences of Attempt to Commit Suicide and Culpable Homicide punishable with death, while her husband Dayyabu Abdullahi and Mallam Adamu been charged with the offences of Criminal Conspiracy, Concealment and Giving False Information.

“While all the suspects have given their confessions to the police on each person’s level of involvement in the crimes, they have been charged before Chief Magistrate Court No: 37 located at Yan Kaba Kano for prosecution.”