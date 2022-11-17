A N20bn suit filed by the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, against the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has been withdrawn.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, fixed November 18 for hearing of the suit, which also had the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, as a defendant.

But Kanu’s lawyer in the matter, Aloy Ejimakor, announced the discontinuation of the suit on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Ejimakor wrote, “UPDATE on #MNK outstanding cases in which I’m directly involved:

“The United Kingdom case is awaiting decision. Federal High Court case for Nov 18 is discontinued.

“The AU (African Union) case is awaiting decision.

“United Nations Opinion has been escalated to other tribunals.”

Kanu, through Ejimakor, had filed a writ of summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1702/222.

The application, dated and filed on September 23, listed Malami and Abubakar as the first and second defendants, respectively.

Kanu had sought “a declaration that the defendant’s arrest and imprisonment of the plaintiff (Kanu) at a location in Kenya and the subsequent imprisonment of the plaintiff in the aircraft that conveyed him from Kenya to Nigeria amounted to false arrest and false imprisonment;

“A declaration of this honourable court that the defendants acted in bad faith and/or abused their public offices in falsely arresting and falsely imprisoning the plaintiff at the said location in Kenya and said aircraft;

“An order of this honourable court directing the defendants to, jointly and severally, pay to the plaintiff the sum of N20,000,000,000.00 being general and exemplary damages;

“An order of this honourable court directing the defendants to separately write and deliver to the plaintiff an unreserved personal letter of apology.”