In a bid to keep to his promise of encouraging transparency and accountability in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, has facilitated the release of a list of completed projects in the region.

This was contained in a press release signed by Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Dr Ibitoye Abosede.

According to the list, which is part of the new transparent and accountable leadership initiated by the Minister, at least 2,506 projects in the nine states of the Niger Delta within the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 till 2022 have been completed.

The published list, which shows projects, their costs, contractors, benefitting communities, institutions and dates they were awarded to the firms, has entrenched transparency and accountability in the Commission and silenced critics who had branded the Commission corrupt and a failure.

Road projects dominated the list where hundreds of communities in the Niger Delta region were listed as beneficiaries of the projects.

Other projects undertaken by the interventionist Commission included shore protection, solar water, buildings, desilting, electricity, canalisation among others.